FY2021 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Lowered by Analyst

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

NYSE:PGR opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

