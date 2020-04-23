FY2021 EPS Estimates for Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Decreased by Analyst

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter.

TOT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOT opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,823,481 shares of company stock worth $15,038,838 and have sold 1,588,601 shares worth $13,642,937.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Total by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

