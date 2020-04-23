Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

BOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of BOH opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,491,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,798,000 after buying an additional 81,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,335,000 after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,095,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

