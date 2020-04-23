Copper Mountain Mining Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CUM)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.74 million during the quarter.

