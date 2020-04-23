Six Flags Entertainment Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

SIX opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

