Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million.

KRP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas purchased 39,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

