Beacon Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (CVE:IAN)

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (CVE:IAN) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for iAnthus Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Beacon Securities analyst R. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.