CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $18.19. CIT Group shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1,456,924 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Citigroup lowered their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Insiders acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 277,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

