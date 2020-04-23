Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

