Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of RF stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 224,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

