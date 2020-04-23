Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $27.13. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 147,833 shares.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

