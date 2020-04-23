Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $27.13. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 147,833 shares.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIT Group Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
CIT Group Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Lincoln National Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Lincoln National Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Ally Financial Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Ally Financial Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report