BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,770. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

