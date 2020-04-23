Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $14.18. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ally Financial shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 428,221 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

