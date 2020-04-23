Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 178,550 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $17,569,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

