Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

PAA opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 994,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.