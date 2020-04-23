Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The company traded as high as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 4308445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,991.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,166 shares in the company, valued at C$12,545,039.24. Insiders have sold a total of 85,309 shares of company stock worth $510,916 over the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$506.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

