Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) versus Catasys (OTCMKTS:CATS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catasys and Pacific Health Care Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys $35.10 million 13.77 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -25.12 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catasys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Catasys and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catasys currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Catasys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Catasys is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Catasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of Catasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Catasys and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys -73.11% N/A -116.20% Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96%

Risk and Volatility

Catasys has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catasys beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc. provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

