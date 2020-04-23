Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$54.29 on Tuesday. Fortis has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$59.28. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.47.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

