AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $4.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of AGF Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

AGFMF stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

