AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to $8.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

