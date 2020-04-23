ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

