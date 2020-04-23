ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR’s (ATVDY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $2.60 on Monday. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.
ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Company Profile
