ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR’s (ATVDY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $2.60 on Monday. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

