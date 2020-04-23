AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AVIVA PLC/ADR stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

