Mcdonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Mcdonald’s to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mcdonald’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $186.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average is $195.85. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

