BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

BHOOY stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.74. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $87.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

