BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “
BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR
boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.
