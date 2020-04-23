BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

