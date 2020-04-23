ValuEngine Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to “Hold”

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BAMXF stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.