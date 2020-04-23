Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Sell

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.