Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CAHPF stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

