CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

CGGYY stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. CGG has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $802.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.70.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. CGG had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR to Sell
Evolution Mining Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
Evolution Mining Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
CGG Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale
CGG Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale
CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CI Financial PT Raised to $16.00 at Scotiabank
CI Financial PT Raised to $16.00 at Scotiabank
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma Biotechnology
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma Biotechnology


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report