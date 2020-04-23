CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

CGGYY stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. CGG has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $802.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.70.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. CGG had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

