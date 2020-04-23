CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) PT Raised to $16.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIFAF. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CI Financial from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CIFAF opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.