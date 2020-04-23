Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI):

4/22/2020 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech's only marketed drug Nerlynx is approved for early-stage breast cancer patients in the United States and other countries. Recently, the FDA approved Nerlynx’s combo to address third-line breast cancer. This should drive sales of Nerlynx higher. The nod was based on data from the NALA study. Several studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of breast cancer patients in earlier-line settings are underway. However, Puma is totally dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for Nerlynx will hurt the stock. Moreover, Nerlynx sales vary from quarter to quarter because of various reasons, which are a persistent concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Loss estimates remain mixed ahead of Q1 earnings. Puma Biotech has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

4/20/2020 – Puma Biotechnology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2020 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2020 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Puma Biotechnology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Puma Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

