Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.55.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

