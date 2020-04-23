Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Seattle Genetics has set its FY 2020
Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $145.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.76.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Earnings History for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

