SPX (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.90-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.90-3.05 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

