istar (STAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

istar (NYSE:STAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect istar to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. istar has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Earnings History for istar (NYSE:STAR)

