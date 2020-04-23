Precision Drilling (PD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.87 million.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.38.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 over the last ninety days.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.15 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.53.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

