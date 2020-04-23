Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2020
Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $71.15 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,506. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

