Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $71.15 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,506. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

