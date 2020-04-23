Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $71.15 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78.
In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,506. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
