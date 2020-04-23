TriMas (TRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.50-$1.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriMas stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

