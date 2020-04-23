Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $185.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Willis Towers Watson to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

