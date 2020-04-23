IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.42-5.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.42-5.58 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $268.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.96.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

