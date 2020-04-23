Imax (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Imax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $714.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.