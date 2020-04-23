BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMRN opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.47 and a beta of 1.05.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,997. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

