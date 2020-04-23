WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.10-5.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WESCO International stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $969.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

