Zendesk (ZEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZEN opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.52.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $122,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,259.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,693 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Earnings History for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

