Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:URE opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

