Short Interest in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Declines By 10.3%

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,738,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

VRS opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verso will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VRS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

