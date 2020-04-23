Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Drops By 10.1%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 135,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $244.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.56. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZNC. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

