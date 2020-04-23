Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $106.13 and last traded at $106.22, 4,864,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 2,516,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.39.

The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

