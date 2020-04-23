Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Shares of WDO opened at C$9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.14. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7851372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

